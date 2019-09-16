«Я никогда не видел этот ролик. Извините… Что печалит меня? Он так и не увидел, как я стал номером один, как получил все эти награды. Все видели: моя мама, мои братья, даже мой старший сын, но отец… Он увидел ничего», — сказал Роналду в интервью ITV.