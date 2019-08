View this post on Instagram

Louis Fowler ran into a lamp post and fell to the ground breaking his nose as he and his brother ran to keep up with Mo Salah’s car. Salah spotted that his young fan had got into difficulty, so turned back to check Louis was okay and then posed for photos. Such a great guy 👏

