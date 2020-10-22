Вторая волна коронавируса: ее признаки и горячие точки

Число случаев заболевания коронавирусной инфекцией стремительно растет с каждым днем, а ее очаги расширяются, и эпидемиологи признают, что вторая волна уже в Литве. Правда, она еще не началась в крупных городах, однако в регионах уже заметна. По словам представителя Национального центра общественного здоровья (НЦОЗ) Роланды Лингене, существенное отличие второй волны от первой в том, что инфекция чаще всего проявляется у лиц молодого возраста.

“The second wave of coronavirus began in the regions of Lithuania: Raseiniai, Radviliskis, Šiauliai. In Raseiniai, for example, in July there was one case of the disease, in August there was no case at all, so we can say that there were no cases of infection for two months, and now quarantine has been introduced. Just imagine how the situation has changed. For a long time there was a lull, and suddenly the situation changed dramatically. This is a clear sign of the second wave, since these places have nothing to do with the first wave.

At the same time, there was no complete absence of cases of the disease in large cities, the first wave continued, ”the epidemiologist notes.

Interior Minister Rita Tamashuniene emphasizes that during the second wave, closer cooperation between services is ensured in the local governments affected by the coronavirus infection.

“In the municipalities most affected by the coronavirus, close cooperation between services is ensured. Now it is especially important to adhere to the requirements for ensuring the safety of the population. The police are monitoring the situation, and despite the fact that, for example, there were many cases of the disease in the Raseiniai commissariat, the officials are now gradually returning to work, ”says Interior Minister Rita Tamasunienė.





Infection spreads in recreational areas

Although there is no clear definition, as R. Lingene says, epidemiologists characterize the second wave as an increasing number of sick people, a clearly distinguishable peak, and then a decline. The epidemic curve helps to recognize the wave of infection - epidemiologists also track the progression of the course of the disease over time.

“It is important to analyze the incidence and take into account the sites of infection, populations affected by the infection, the relationship between cases. Both asymptomatic carriers of the virus and the quality of implementation of measures to prevent and reduce the risks of the spread of infectious diseases, as well as their effectiveness, are important for monitoring the wave, ”the specialist explains.

The health care system was not ready for the first wave, since no generation of hospitals had ever encountered a coronavirus infection before. In addition, we had no testing strategies and no known treatments. Now, according to the epidemiologist, the situation is different.

“We found out that in certain cases antiviral, steroid drugs are effective, we realized that oxygen therapy is necessary in most cases. At the beginning of the first wave, there were problems with tests, with laboratories - everyone rushed to buy tests and began to test, first of all, symptomatic cases. Testing strategies were then developed. Now we have realized that they need to be changed, and they become different, we are testing people and prophylactically preventing the spread of the virus in dangerous places, ”says the specialist.

Answering the question about the signs of the second wave, the representative of the NCHO emphasizes that its main distinguishing feature is that the infection is most often confirmed in young people. Summer, she said, was not the right time for the virus to spread, as people spent their time outdoors, in large rooms and kept safe.





“Now we have returned to work, to schools, to offices. We returned to rooms with drier air, to smaller spaces, with many people in one room. In addition, we are socially active. Especially in Vilnius, the virus spreads in recreational areas - at various dance lessons, contact sports, choir rehearsals. Another thing is that we see what parties are taking place in the city. I can call them corona parties, because, for example, in Vilnius, after a couple of parties in the Bardakas bar, five cases of infection were detected, and how many more cases have not been established, ”says R. Lingene.

In connection with the deterioration of the situation and the increase in the number of cases of infections, the self-government of Radviliškis region has introduced the strictest restrictions. One of the most effective is the ban on organizing mass events.

“We faced a large outbreak, which actually scared us a lot, but within a week there were isolated cases, and the number of people recovered and recovering, returning to work is already quite large. The situation has really returned to normal, ”concludes the mayor of Radviliškis region, Antanas Chepononis.

The self-government does not plan to lift the ban on events, since, according to the mayor, this is not the most important thing, but it will offer to return the students to schools.

“Another completely new return to school plan has been prepared. In large schools, we will offer rotation: one half of the students go to school one week, the other is taught remotely, and the other half of the students comes to school the next week. In the event of possible infections, we will strive to separate flows to avoid closing all schools. In small schools, children will start learning as usual, with a clear division of streams, ”the source emphasizes.

Ready for even the worst-case scenario of the epidemiological situation

In order to manage the risk of the spread of coronavirus infection and in order to properly prepare for another likely outbreak in the future, a COVID-19 management strategy was prepared, as well as an implementation plan approved by the Government in June 2020.

Marius Čiurlionis, an adviser to the Ministry of Health (MoH), says that he is ready for any situation, the employment rates for patients with COVID-19 are monitored: "According to the available data, the number of places is sufficient, even if the epidemiological situation continues to deteriorate. "

As an important link in the fight against coronavirus, the adviser of the Ministry of Health pays attention to medical specialists of medical institutions. According to him, doctors already faced with the first wave of coronavirus know how to fight infection, and hospitals adhere to strict safety requirements in order to provide safe and quality services while observing safety measures.

“Having learned the lessons of the first wave of coronavirus, the reserve of medical supplies of the Center for Health Emergencies (CHSZ) is constantly being replenished,” he says.

M. Čiurlionis does not undertake to predict the epidemiological situation, since the situation in the country, according to him, is changing very quickly. However, the interlocutor notes that the situation depends on the citizens themselves, so it is important to take care of both yourself and others.

“The public must realize that life will no longer be the same as it was before the coronavirus. This is why we are stepping into the so-called new reality, when part of the health care system is in constant readiness to accept people infected with this infection. This will be at least until we are able to provide vaccination, ”says the adviser to the Ministry of Health.

M. Čiurlionis emphasizes that the spread of misinformation creates a great influence on the mood of society, therefore, one must think critically and not succumb to emotions.

"If there are doubts about information, it is recommended to check it in well-known sources published by government agencies or reliable international organizations, seek explanations from specialists and experts in this area, and never click on suspicious links that are shared," he says.

Work questions have been successfully transferred to the virtual space

The representative of the Police Department Ramunas Matonis, commenting on the situation, notes that currently the requirements are softer, the control is not as strict as during the quarantine period. But still, according to the interlocutor, he remains, because the police monitors citizens' compliance with the requirements of self-isolation.

“Violations of self-isolation are recorded, but the numbers are not very large. It is important to note that what we experienced during the quarantine, for example, remote service to citizens, we intend to apply in the future. We have also created a remote center, messages in it will be received remotely, which will be expanded. At present, meetings and conferences are often held remotely, ”says R. Matonis.

The spokesman for the Police Department emphasizes that the situation is different now: security measures have been provided, regulations are clearer, and remote work is proceeding smoothly.

“Now that so much has been passed, it is much easier - starting with the protection measures that we have acquired for six months, a year in advance. Clearer regulations, legal issues, with which officials are already familiar and accustomed to them. They are also accustomed to remote work, to certain changes in work, ”he said.

Теперь самые свежие новости о Литве можно прочитать и на Телеграм-канале Ru.Delfi.lt! Подписывайтесь оставайтесь в курсе происходящего!