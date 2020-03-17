Хивью подчеркнул, что находится в Норвегии. Члены его семьи также оказались заражены. Он опубликовал селфи с 49-летней женой, журналисткой и режиссером Гри Хивью. "Мы самоизолируемся дома на столько, на сколько потребуется. Здоровье у нас в порядке — у меня только легкие симптомы простуды. Есть люди в зоне риска, для которых этот вирус может оказаться ужасной новостью, так что я призываю вас всех быть крайне осторожными", — написал он.

Хивью призвал подписчиков регулярно мыть руки, не подходить к другим людям ближе чем на полтора метра и находиться на карантине.

Британский актер Идрис Эльба также объявил, что также заразился коронавирусом. "Я чувствую себя хорошо, у меня пока нет симптомов, но я был изолирован", — сообщил он в Twitter. Он пообещал держать всех в курсе происходящего и призвал не паниковать.

Ранее вирус также был найден у американского актера Тома Хэнкса и его жены, а также актрисы и модели Ольги Куриленко.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ