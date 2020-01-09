"Многие говорили, что Джастин Бибер стал плохо выглядеть, подсел на метамфетамин. Эти люди не могут понять, что у меня недавно обнаружили болезнь Лайма, причем не только ее, но и серьезный случай хронического мононуклеоза, который сказался на моей коже, работе мозга, энергии и здоровье в целом", — пояснил певец.
По его словам, он с трудом пережил два года, однако благодаря правильному лечению "пока еще неизлечимой болезни" стал идти на поправку и сможет снова выступать.
While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP