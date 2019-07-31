View this post on Instagram

#Regram #RG @guardian: The Arctic Circle is suffering from an unprecedented number of wildfires in the latest sign of a climate crisis. Huge blazes in Greenland, Siberia and Alaska are producing plumes of smoke that can be seen from space. The World Meteorological Organisation has said these fires emitted as much CO2 in a month as the whole of Sweden does in a year.

