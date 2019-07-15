Хартридж на электроскутере столкнулась с грузовиком неподалеку от своего дома на юге Лондона. Она погибла на месте.
Хартридж прославили блог на YouTube (на момент гибели на ее канал были подписаны 340 тысяч человек) и аккаунт в Instagram (с почти 50 тысячами подписчиков). Основные темы ее блога — лайфстайл и здоровый образ жизни. Она часто публиковала фото и видео тренировок, а также записывала влоги из путешествий.
LET ME BE YOUR BRAIN BUDDY 🧠❤️ - The reason I called my women’s mental health meet up ‘Brain Buddies’ is because I think we ALL need a brain buddy 👭 - As I’ve said before human connection when it comes to mental health is so so important 🤚🏽 To share how you feel with someone else who can relate is extremely powerful and immediately reassuring 😌 - I wanted to create a safe space where women could talk about whatever they wanted and feel supported by other women who have gone through similar experiences 👭 - I am so excited about my next meet up I can’t TELL YOU 😆 - DATE: This Saturday July 13th TIME: 2pm LOCATION: Green Park MEETING POINT: If you get off at green park tube there is area where they rent deck chairs, I will be waiting there 💁🏻♀️ - Extra note: WOMEN ONLY 👭 - If the weather decides to sh*t on us I will change location☔️ - No need to purchase tickets, just turn up 😁 But of course if you have any questions please DM me 🙏 - Please don’t feel worried about turning up alone, everyone is so lovely and welcoming 🤗 And please don’t worry if you don’t want to talk, you can just sit there and listen 👂 - This is just a chat between a group of girls about anxiety, depression and all things related to mental health 🧠 - I want to start a movement of talking and sharing about what is going on in our brains so I hope you will come and meet lots of new brain buddies ❣ - See you there YEAH? 🙋🏻♀️ ________________________________________________ #brainbuddies #mentalhealth #women #mentalhealthawareness #anxiety #depression #mentalhealthmeetup #london #greenpark #recovery #motivation #inspiration #abs #strong #strength #fit #fitness #muscles #strength #happiness #smiling #laughter