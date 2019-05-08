В ходе фотосессии для издания с фотографом Алексом Любомирски Дженнифер снялась топлесс. На снимке, который журнал опубликовал в соцсетях, Энистон предстала в коротеньких кожаных шортах, грудь она прикрыла руками.
"Я думаю, наши тела красивы, и хвалить их и чувствовать себя в них комфортно независимо от возраста очень важно. Не должно быть ни стыда, ни дискомфорта", - приводит издание цитату Дженнифер в подписи к снимку.
"I think our bodies are beautiful, and I think celebrating them and being comfortable in them—no matter what age you are—is important. There shouldn't be any kind of shame or discomfort around it." #JenniferAniston gives us the naked truth in the June/July 2019 issue. The actress sits down with her #FirstLadies co-star #TigNotaro to talk about turning 50.