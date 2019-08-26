Спасшиеся американские экстремалы запечатлели, как хвост их летательного аппарата выглядывал из-под воды, передает Day.Az со ссылкой на rai77.com.
Американская пара вылетела из аэропорта Рейд-Хиллвью в Сан-Хосе, чтобы провести испытание нового самолета, который не дотянул до суши и из-за проблем с двигателем, и рухнул в воду.
Момент катастрофы также был запечатлен пилотом Оуэном Лейпельтом, другом Дэвида Леша, который вызвал спасателей.
Американцы запечатлели масштабы бедствия, а затем свое спасение подоспевшими сотрудниками береговой охраны.
#NEW The last time David Lesh saw any part of his Beech Craft Bonanza.
#NEW video — WATCH as pilot and passenger get their first glimpse of @USCG. At 11 p.m., you'll hear from the pilot and the crew who rescued him and his passenger.
Experienced an engine failure off the coast of San Francisco today during a photo formation flight, had to ditch into the ocean. Bobbed around getting hypothermia and stung by jelly fish for 45min. Huge thanks to the @uscg and @sjcspotter for coordinating the rescue, stoked to make it out without a scratch. I’ll put together a full video ASAP.