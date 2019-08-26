Спасшиеся американские экстремалы запечатлели, как хвост их летательного аппарата выглядывал из-под воды, передает Day.Az со ссылкой на rai77.com.

Американская пара вылетела из аэропорта Рейд-Хиллвью в Сан-Хосе, чтобы провести испытание нового самолета, который не дотянул до суши и из-за проблем с двигателем, и рухнул в воду.

Момент катастрофы также был запечатлен пилотом Оуэном Лейпельтом, другом Дэвида Леша, который вызвал спасателей.

Статьи по теме:
Над Майоркой вертолет столкнулся с самолетом  (2)
В Великобритании за три года постепенно отменят запрет на провоз жидкостей в самолетах

Американцы запечатлели масштабы бедствия, а затем свое спасение подоспевшими сотрудниками береговой охраны.