Спасшиеся американские экстремалы запечатлели, как хвост их летательного аппарата выглядывал из-под воды, передает Day.Az со ссылкой на rai77.com.

Американская пара вылетела из аэропорта Рейд-Хиллвью в Сан-Хосе, чтобы провести испытание нового самолета, который не дотянул до суши и из-за проблем с двигателем, и рухнул в воду.

Момент катастрофы также был запечатлен пилотом Оуэном Лейпельтом, другом Дэвида Леша, который вызвал спасателей.

Американцы запечатлели масштабы бедствия, а затем свое спасение подоспевшими сотрудниками береговой охраны.

#NEW The last time David Lesh saw any part of his Beech Craft Bonanza. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/FA3rSKbSMb

#NEW video — WATCH as pilot and passenger get their first glimpse of @USCG. At 11 p.m., you’ll hear from the pilot and the crew who rescued him and his passenger.